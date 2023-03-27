Top young players: The future is now

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it is that South Africa has and will always produce talented footballers, but we can also agree that most have failed to live up to the hype.

Sunday World has identified 10 good young players who have emerged in the Premier Soccer League, and being under 21 they have age on their side, including 16-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Siyabonga Mabena, who hails from Mpumalanga.

He’s a schoolboy in grade 10 at Clapham High School in Pretoria. Masandawana mentor Rulani Mokwena has likened him to the late Gift Mpho Leremi and the latter was no ordinary footballer.

“What the late Gift Leremi had is what I see in Mabena. I find balance (left foot, right foot), change of direction, and his speed difficult to control,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena has also gradually introduced 18-year-old Ntando Nkosi, nicknamed “Scara” and the attacking midfielder is tipped to become a top player in the future. Meanwhile, Cassius Mailula’s breakthrough season in the PSL is well documented, and the young man from Limpopo is touted as a 2022/23 PSL Young Player of the Season.

Sundowns’s neighbours, SuperSport United, also have some exciting young players, and Thapelo Maseko, who’s 20 years old, comes to mind. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reckons the young man from the Vaal will continue to turn heads years from now.

Left back Neo Rapoo (17), who’s also at Matsatsantsa, is another star in the making. Rapoo impressed in the Diski Challenge and he’s now in the picture, as far as first team football is concerned.

Cape side Stellenbosch has the youngest squad in the league, with an average age of 24.5. From their ranks, centre back Olwethu Makhanya (18) is one to watch, and winger DevinTitus (21) has raised his hand this season with six goals in 25 appearances. Stellies have forward Antonio van Wyk (20), who’s destined for greatness.

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs is certainly also in the conversation when you talk about South Africa’s exciting young prospects, and at 19, he’s got a long way to go in the game.

TS Galaxy defender McBeth Mahlangu (20) has a big future in the game and is fighting to win back a regular place.

It augurs well for the country that there are many other young players that are raising their hands at their respective teams. The future is indeed now.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author