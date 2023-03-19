Troubled Swallows on verge of relegation

With only seven games to go, Swallows FC interim coach Musa Nyatama is facing an uphill battle to save Swallows from dropping further down the relation zone. The once “Beautiful Birds” find themselves in an unwanted position after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership league encounter at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

Swallows are languishing on number 14 on the log standings, three points from the dreaded relegation axe. The Dube Birds face a tough run of fixtures after the international break, with runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and in-form Stellenbosch FC all in line. They visit AmaZulu in their next league match on April 1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It was a must-win match for both sides as a victory would have increased their chance of moving from the relegation zone.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi made his first league start since December 2021 against Maritzburg United.

The Dube Birds were arguably the better side in a relatively uninspiring contest, which saw speedy winger Pule Mmodi score the only goal of the match.

Mmodi hit the back of the net in the 15th minute when he spectacularly fired a first-time shot on a half-volley from the edge of the box after the ball fell on his path after defender Keegan Allan failed to clear his line.

The solitary goal proved to be vital for Abafana Bes’thende, who climbed up to 10th position with 28 points, seven points from the relegation zone.

