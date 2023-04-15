Truter concerned about the constant axing of coaches in SA

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has expressed his concerns about the never-ending firing of coaches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), concluding that it is not good for South African football.

Babina Noko visit DStv Premiership strugglers Chippa United in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal battle at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having been a victim of being shown the door for not producing instant results at Swallows and AmaZulu, Truter did not hold back and said the constant firing of coaches will not do SA football any good.

“For coaches, preparing and wanting to build a philosophy and identity with a club and ultimately contribute to Bafana [Bafana], contribute to football in South Africa, it’s a bit difficult having so little time to build things – to be comfortable and focused on maybe a three-year plan you have, and not being worried about being fired in three games,” Truter said.

“At this moment in South Africa, the coaching merry-go-round is not good for our football. Players must adapt very quickly and sometimes it’s result-driven and you can’t really help potential and talented players to develop, you must focus on getting the next result and that’s about it.

“Yes, we’re in a result-driven industry but the supporters and club owners want winning and attractive football.

“Some were fired because they were not playing the most attractive brand of football, and then some of us are playing good football without results. So, it’s a tricky situation that we as coaches find ourselves in.”

Recently, the league witnessed yet another coach reshuffle at Chippa United, with the returning coach Kurt Lenjies being demoted to the reserve team after just six games in charge. Lentjies was replaced by Siyabulela Gwambi on interim basis.

Across town in KwaZulu-Natal, AmaZulu ditched embattled coach Romain Folz and redeployed him as the technical director – replacing him with Ayanda Dlamini who will be in charge for the remainder of the season.

