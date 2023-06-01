Truter gives thumbs up to players, owners for successful season

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has given credit to the players and owners of the club following a successful 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign.

Babina Noko finished the season inside the top eight and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup by virtue of playing in the Nedbank Cup final, which they unfortunately lost to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

It goes without saying that Truter turned over a new leaf for the side that was languishing in the relegation zone when he took over from Kaitano Tembo in December 2022, leading Babina Noko to their first ever cup final in their second season in the SA top flight.

“The main contributing factors and elements that contribute to our successes this season was first and foremost the players,” Truter told Sekhukhune United media.

“Absolutely good attitude and mentality throughout the season. Then of course, off the pitch there is a team that takes care of the squad’s needs.

“Logistically, we must give credit to our managers and the club owners, they made sure that everything runs smoothly.

“The technical team and playing stuff did not have to worry about anything else except the performance, so well done to everybody associated with the club.”

Recently, Truter singled out vastly experienced Daniel Cardoso, Edwin Gyimah, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Sibusiso Vilakazi as players that were key to their successful season.

Sekhukhune will begin their 2023/24 season against Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal and will discreetly be out for their Nedbank Cup heartbreak revenge.

