Truter hopeful experience will be enough to sink Stellies

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has suggested that the slight edge of experience over their Nedbank Cup semi-final opponents Stellenbosch FC will play a huge role in progressing to the final.

Sekhukhune lock horns with Stellies in the second semi-final at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Babina Noko have one of the largest squads in the league, which comprises highly experienced players such as Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Edwin Gyimah and Daniel Cardoso, among others.

Speaking to the media during a media open day at the Johannesburg Stadium on Thursday, Truter admitted that he will be relying on the experience of senior players against a young Stellies team.

“That is the edge we have at the moment, in terms of the most experience that have been here [semi-finals] and have done it before at this level,” Truter said.

“That kind of experience is absolutely invaluable for us going up against a Stellies side that has youngsters who will be experiencing this for the first time.

“Having players like Cardoso, Vilakazi – guys who have been there, won and played at the highest level with big clubs, will be able to manage the occasion a bit better.”

Sekhukhune do, however, go up against a young and energetic Stellies outfit that has been banging in goals for fun and are currently the second-highest scoring team in the DStv Premiership so far after Mamelodi Sundowns.

Truter is cognisant of the threat Stellies pose in attack, and believes he has enough firepower in defense to deal with the speed of hot property Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, and Junior Mendieta.

“We’ve faced some fast and quick players before. I think the defenders are matured enough to know that with speed you need space to work, and if you deny them space, of course something else needs to happen.

“We have an experienced pairing of centre-backs [Cardoso and Gyimah], we have the national team number-one right-back [Nyiko Mobbie] in the defense as well and an Ivory Coast international goalkeeper [Ali Badra Sangaré]. So, I think we can handle them.”

