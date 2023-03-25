Tug of war over Man United reaching climax

The Manchester United takeover is reaching its final stages as Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly submitted his new bid to buy the Premier League club before deadline.

The initial deadline for submitting improved bids was on Wednesday at 9pm, however, Sheikh Jassim group requested for an extension on Tuesday.

The fee is believed to be around £5 billion, while the Glazer family are said to be wanting at least £6 billion.

According to Sky Sports, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS also submitted a revised bid on Thursday night.

Other stakeholders who have entered the race are XXI Century Capital, a company owned by Finland entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus. They are said to have also confirmed their increased offer.

The latest developments follow calls for the Glazers to step aside, which culminated in a protest by scores of United supporters who expressed their frustrations with the embattled club owners outside the Old Trafford Stadium in last year.

The Red devils are currently in a good run of form under new manager Erik Ten Hag, who has already delivered the Carabao Cup when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 late February.

United are still involved in all competitions, having recently qualified for the Europa League quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final, where they will face Sevilla and Brighton hove & Albion, respectively.

United is also mathematically still in the league title race, alongside leaders Arsenal and city rivals Manchester City.

Should the sale of the club materialize, Ten Hag will be delighted with a little bit more financial injection to his promising project.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author