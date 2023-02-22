Turkish Women’s Cup was a worthwhile exercise – Ellis

South African national women’s soccer side Banyana Banyana’s participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup was a worthwhile exercise, according to coach Desiree Ellis, who said her squad benefitted from utilising top-quality facilities provided by tournament organisers.

The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations reigning champions used the competition to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July.

In Türkiye, Banyana nailed Uzbekistan 3-0 in their opening match on Saturday before they were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia, which was more competitive, on Tuesday.

“It was good preparation, it tested us. The competition was invaluable because some of the players are still in pre-season and some have only played about two games and others only six games,” said Ellis after Tuesday’s match.

“We need to take that one step in the next international window in April and be tactically better, which we worked hard on. It was an invaluable exercise and we played against a physical side and also against a lesser physical side [Uzbekistan].”

Ellis explained further: “It wasn’t just about changing the team for the sake of doing it, players on the bench have to raise their hands and show that they want to play and to fight hard for a place in the team.

“Slovenia’s tactical ability was good, they played a one touch, two football. We know Sweden and Italy play similar style – the physicality helps us to prepare.

“The second game challenged us physically and tactically, especially the way they moved the ball and we had to find solutions. We realised where we can hit them and I thought the players reacted well.”

The central Europeans were the first to score at the Emirhan Sport Complex when Adrijana Mori netted the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute.

The Sasol-sponsored South African senior women’s team dug deep and never dropped their heads during the tough encounter. They continued to search for the equaliser while also keeping the visibly confident Slovenians at bay.

Banyana were rewarded when Hildah Magaia equalised in the 76th minutes to bring the South Africans on level terms.

Ellis had promised to make changes to the team that beat Uzbekistan and started the match against Slovenia with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambanani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado and Linda Motlhalo on the bench.

She gave other players a chance to prove themselves, and these included Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asande Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana.

