Twists and turns as the season goes down to the wire

Another interesting weekend of sport was in the offing and fans were kept on the edge as Arsenal dropped crucial points in the English Premier League (EPL).

History was also made in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final round when Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of the tournament by the youthful Stellenbosch FC side.

Here are some of the highlights:

Soweto derby on the horizon

South African football lovers will witness yet another Soweto derby after Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates booked their spots in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

Pirates survived the scare of brave Dondol Stars when they edged past them 5-4 on penalties while Amakhosi needed another penalty to win 2-1 against Royal AM.

Arsenal lift foot off the pedal

EPL log leaders Arsenal are gradually losing their mojo in their bid to clinch the league title for the first time in 19 years, after drawing 2-2 against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are now three points ahead of chasers Manchester City, who still have a game in hand to reduce the gap to one point with eight games to play.

Sundowns coach tastes first defeat

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena tasted defeat for the first time since he took over as the head coach from Manqoba Mngqithi when his side crashed out of the Nedbank Cup. The Brazilians lost 2-1 to Stellies on Saturday.

Mokwena has recorded 17 wins, six draws and one loss in 24 games.

Ahead of their CAF Champions League test, Mokwena will look to turn things around as his charges have visibly lifted the foot off the pedal since being crowned the DStv Premiership champions over a week ago.

Solinas holds Mosimane’s Al Ahli

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas’ side Al Faisaly held Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahli Saudi to a frustrating 2-2 in the Saudi Arabia first division league encounter on Saturday.

Al Ahli squandered a two-goal lead right at the stroke of full-time, making the title challenge more interesting with six games to go.

