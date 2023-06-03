Unstoppable City complete double after downing Red Devils

Manchester City have won the 2023 FA Cup after beating Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

In the first-ever all-Manchester final, a sublime Ilkay Gundogan brace saw City win the trophy for the seventh time in their history.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now secured a Premier League and FA Cup double this season after landing their third league title in a row two weeks ago.

City will now face Inter in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 10 in Istanbul as they look to complete a historic treble.

The victory over United means that City have extended the record for the longest time between a club’s first FA Cup win and most recent – 119 years – with their first success in the competition coming back in 1904.

Captain Gundogan said it is another proud moment in the club’s history.

“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the Double is amazing for us,” he said.

“To win the double in England is incredibly difficult and reflects all the hard work the players and staff have put in over the course of the season. I am so proud to captain this side – it is an honour to be part of this squad.

“Our focus now, however, is on resting, recovering and being fully prepared for next weekend’s Champions League final.

“We have a chance to do something special and win the Treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by. I can promise our fans we will do everything we can to win in Istanbul,” he added.

