Vilakazi is wary of Pirates threat, but hopeful for victory

Sekhukhune United midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is wary of the threat Orlando Pirates pose but is adamant that his team has what it takes to make history and lift the Nedbank Cup.

Babina Noko and the Buccaneers will close the 2022/23 season curtain when they cross swords for the ultimate price at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

Villa, as he is affectionately known, is one of the most decorated players in South African football, having bagged silverware with defunct Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, the 33-year-old said the possibility of winning will depend on how the game turns out.

“It will all depend on how the game is going and how it will turn out,” Vilakazi said during a media open day at the Johannesburg Stadium on Wednesday.

“So, there will be moments for everybody, and if it goes to extra-time, the team should be prepared, if we go to penalties, the team should be prepared too.

“Of course, we are trying to do a better study for our opponents, because we must study them very well to beat them. Even though the odds are against us, hopefully on the day, I hope, it turns out good for us.

Sekhukhune go into the game with the upper hand, having beaten them in the first round of the DStv Premiership and managed to salvage a draw in the second round.

The experience of Vilakazi, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, amongst others, will play a huge role in Babina Noko possibly making history and lifting the Nedbank Cup for the first time in their history.

Kick-off time is at 6pm.

