Wasteful Bafana held to a 2-2 draw by Liberia

Bafana Bafana have it all to fight for in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Liberia at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Hugo Broos fielded a strong starting lineup, with the likes of Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Lyle Foster leading the attack.

It was a nervy start for the home side in the opening stages of the game, with the visitors seemingly more comfortable on the ball.

However, South Africa got a penalty in the 10th minute when Tau was bundled over by goalkeeper Derrick Julu inside the box.

Newly signed Burnley striker, Foster, stepped up and converted the spot kick in Jorginho style and sent Julu the wrong way.

The home side came back to life and kept on knocking on the Liberian door, and finally got the second goal of the evening in the 22nd minute, when Foster making a run in the near post and headed the ball in the bottom of the far post from a well- worked corner from Teboho Mokoena to head into half-time in a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Bafana picked up from where they left off and thought they had gotten their third goal of the game when Tau found the bottom corner from a free kick but referee ruled the goal out.

Broos’s men kept on dominating play and created several goal scoring opportunities but failed to punish the visitors.

The Liberians, however, eventually got a lifeline when they caught captain Ronwen Willians napping at the nearpost to make the score 2-1, thanks to a goal by Tonia Tidel in the 68th minute.

Broos made an immediate reaction and introduced Sphephelo Sithole and Monnapule Saleng, who came on for Themba Zwane and Hlongwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns prodigy Cassius Mailula made his first senior appearance when he came on for Foster.

Mohammed Sangare silenced the home crowed in the 90th minute, when he pulled a rocket of a shot that found the top corner, leaving Williams with no chance.

Broos and his troops have it all to fight for in the second tie in Liberia.

