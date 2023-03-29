Watch the space for best of Saudi football – Mosimane

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane is adamant that the Saudi Arabian Pro League is yet to produce the best football that the world has ever seen.

Mosimane reiterated the claim made by Cristiano Ronaldo that the league could become one of the most competitive in world football.

Ronaldo, who is one of the most decorated players in the history of football, made a surprise move to Saudi Arabia when he signed with Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Speaking to the media after being named as one of the Nedbank Cup ambassadors recently, Mosimane confidently said the best of the Saudi league is yet to be seen.

“I think the best of Saudi football is yet to come, watch the space,” Mosimane said.

“I foresee a lot of top players coming to the Saudi league, because the league is strong and is the best league in Asia, financially as well.

“That is where we [Al Ahli] are going, I believe we will go there [Saudi Pro League]. We are working towards that.

“I am happy to be in Saudi, we had a different perception about the country, but it is not what we think, Saudi is very good.”

Al Ahli are currently number two on the log with 52 points, one point behind leaders Al Hazem. With nine games left until the end of the season, Mosimane’s side are in pole position to secure promotion to the Pro League next season.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

