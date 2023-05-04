We are far from being a finished product – Sundowns coach

Even though Mamelodi Sundowns squandered an opportunity to beat AmaZulu on Wednesday night, coach Rulani Mokwena is happy about his charges who returned from injuries and made an impression in their 2-2 draw against Usuthu.

Lebo Maboe and Terrence Mashego are some of the players who were given an opportunity to stake their claim in the team.

Other players who gave a good performance were Thabiso Kutumela and Bongani Zungu, who scored the Brazilians’ opening goal.

Sundowns have already won the league title and they remain on top of the DStv Premiership standings with 66 points, while Usuthu are rooted on number 11 on 33 points.

“It was a good game and I am sure the fans enjoyed the match. I am not happy with the result, because we were 2-0 up, but you get these kind of games towards the end of the season,” Mokwena told SuperSport channel after the match.

“I am happy for my players who came back and finally got a chance to prove themselves – they did their best, I am proud of them.

“There were so many chances in the first-half, Kutumela, Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane. One final pass to Kutumela would have been a goal. Peter Shalulile also slipped and we were just unfortunate. It’s good to see Zungu scoring and that young player Ntando Nkosi is stable.

“We conceded two goals, it is football. People still think we are a finished product, we are far from that. We have a lot of things to improve on and we must keep on working.

“Credit must go to AmaZulu, they fought and they were worthy opponents. Congratulations to them for getting a point, I am sure it means a lot to them.”

Sundowns opened the scoring via Zungu before Shalulile stretched the lead to 2-0. Usuthu responded with goals from Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Junior Dion in the second stanza.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author