We are going to AFCON, says Liberia coach 

Liberia head coach Ansumana Keita is brewed with confidence that his side will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) next year at the expense of Bafana Bafana.

This is after the Liberians pulled an astonishing come-back, to hold South Africa to a disappointing 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium in their Afcon qualifier on Friday Night.

Addressing the media during a post-match interview, Keita explained the reason behind his emotional celebration when his side scored the last-minute equaliser.

“My celebration had so many meanings, one, this was my first international game as a coach of Liberia, my first game to play against a good team like South Africa in my career,” Keita said.

“Our plan was to play a draw in South Africa, we knew it will be tough win here, so we wanted a draw.

“Also, I am a Muslim, I was fasting today, it’s Ramadan, and I asked God to permit me to get a draw here, and when I got the draw, I celebrated – I believe in my players and celebrated with them because the job they did.

“I was also happy back home because there were a lot of critics, now I think the critics will back us, we are moving forward.

“This will be our first Afcon qualification and go to Ivory Coast, for sure we’re going to Ivory Coast, Inshallah.”

Bafana will rue their missed opportunities, as they have now put themselves in an unwanted position heading into the second tie in Liberia next week Tuesday.

