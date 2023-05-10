We are not thinking about the Nedbank Cup final yet – Truter

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has signaled that his players have shifted their focus to the DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams will meet again in the Nedbank Cup final later in May after Babina Noko edged past Stellenbosch FC 4-3 on penalties in the semis at the weekend.

Ahead of the weekend encounter, Truter said his team is not thinking about the final yet, stressing that they will go into the league game mindful of the threat Pirates pose.

“We are not thinking about the [Nedbank Cup] final yet. It [Saturday’s match] is a league game and we want to do well,” Truter said.

“Bearing in mind also that the first-round game we won at home, and I am sure they [Pirates] would want to overturn the result at home.

“For us, it is going to be important to prepare well, but we will have to manage the fatigue, the injuries, and of course the suspensions.”

Sekhukhune go up against a high-flying Buccaneers side that is on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

It will be a tight affair as Sekhukhune will be on a mission to keep their top-eight hope alive while Pirates will seek to cement their CAF Champions League spot ahead of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa

Author