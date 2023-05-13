We are not yet out of the woods – Seema

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema strongly believes that his side is not yet out of the relegation scare ahead of their crucial DStv Premiership clash with TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys produced one of the best comebacks of the season against fellow strugglers Richards Bay, where they overturned a two-goal deficit and ended up winning 3-2 last week Wednesday.

Seema was full of praise for his troops, saying that they celebrated and now have swiftly shifted their focus on another must-win encounter against Galaxy.

“The guys really worked hard, and they deserved to win that game because they dug very deep for the victory and I allowed them to celebrate that victory,” Seema told the club’s media department.

“But unfortunately, it was only for that night and the following day we were already looking at our next opponents because we know exactly where we are, are not yet out of the woods.

“The mood [in the camp] is okay, not relaxed. It is still the mood of people who know that they are not safe yet.”

Chippa are currently languishing on number 15 with 29 points, while Galaxy is also not safe as they are three points ahead of Chippa on position 12.

Meanwhile, striker Etiosa Ighodaro, who has banged in nine goals so far this season, said he will not be eying any individual achievements but rather focus on helping the team survive relegation.

“For me, my job is to score goals for my team,” Ighodaro added.

“I’m not looking forward to dragging the Golden Boot with anybody. My aim is to continue scoring goals and saving the team from relegation. For that reason, if it means I end up contesting for the Golden Boot, then that’s fine.”

Ighodaro is in the Golden Boot race with current leading goal scorer Peter Shalulile (11), Bradley Grobler (10) and Monnapule Saleng (10), with two games remaining.

Kick-off time is at 3pm.

