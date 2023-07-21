We chose this camp to look for stronger competition – Robinson

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Coach Wendel Robinson has provided an update on the Netherlands pre-season, saying that the club chose the camp to look for stronger competition.

The DStv Premiership champions resumed their preparations for the upcoming season with an international trip to the Netherlands with some high-profile fixtures already scheduled.

Masandawana will play against top-flight teams in Europe, beginning with Belgian Pro League Champions Gent on Friday.

“This camp we’re basically looking for stronger competition [because] this season the club will be involved in several competitions besides the DStv premiership and CAF Champions League,” Robinson said.

“There is the Nedbank Cup, the MTN8, we also have the Carling Black label Cup thrown in and as well as the African football league as well, so it’s going to be a tough and difficult season, so this camp was important for us to really come out and test ourselves.

“I think with this camp we are really trying to play against very, very strong opposition and see how we fare.”

“This particular phase in the Netherlands is where we will focus on the tactical and technical side which means that we will be focusing a lot on how we play, that is the reason why we have four matches planned against very strong opponents.”

Meanwhile, head coach Rulani Mokwena provided an update on the injury blow of defender Rushine De Reuck, who sustained what was described as a serious knee injury by the coach.

Mokwena expressed his disappointment over the unfortunate mishap, saying that De Reuck had to undergo surgery.

“[After thorough] consultation with a knee specialist and with Rushine, we felt that the right approach was to go surgical,” he said.

“The surgery went well; he is already home, and the players had him on the phone and we all wished him a speedy recovery.”

