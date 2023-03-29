We deserved to qualify for 2023 Afcon, says Bafana coach

Ecstatic Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was so overjoyed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that he ran out of words to express himself.

The South Africans booked their ticket to the tournament that will be organised and hosted by Ivory Coast in January 2024.

“It is very difficult for me to express my feelings, I feel happy,” Broos said at the post-match press conference.

“It was a very tough game, we knew that Liberia’s style of play is powerplay, powerful headers and duels, and we had to change some of our players.

“We had to put in players like Innocent Maela, Sphephelo Sithole and Zakhele Lepasa, and we did good. We scored the goal, but I was not happy that we conceded a goal outside of the penalty area, again.

“When I look at these two matches [first and second leg], I think we deserved it [a win]. We have qualified, that is what is important.

Bafana did not show depth during the first leg played at Orlando Stadium on Friday last week, said the former Cameroon coach, noting that during the half-time break, he did not lecture his players about the goal they conceded.

“The only thing I said was what they needed to do. I told them to block Liberia and to be strong during duels.

“I also told them to play the balls behind the defence, because we had Percy Tau on the left and Thapelo Morena on the right side, and both are very quick.

“We tried it and it worked. In defence we were fantastic.”

About the remaining match against Morocco, Broos said: “I am very happy that we have qualified already.

“Now we have a very good friendly game in June [against Morocco], even though it is a qualifier. The result is not important, but we will try to prepare a very good team for the tournament in Ivory Coast.”

