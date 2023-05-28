We have potential to go far in CAF, says Bucs coach Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that they can go far in the CAF Champions League. The Spanish coach was speaking after they lifted the Nedbank Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 over Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers qualify for the Champions League by virtue of finishing number two on the DStv Premiership this past season. They also won the MTN8 to round off a rather successful season and a lot will be expected from the Buccaneers as they venture into the African continent next season.

“We have the potential to go all the way. We are not going to Africa to dream. I have said it many times that I am a very optimistic person. When I start a tournament I go there with the intention to win. We going to experience difficult tricks, opponents, unfair decision from the referees and more,”said Riveiro.

“Mamelodi Sundowns did a brilliant job this season, and that it is possible for SA teams to compete until almost the last stages, so why not? We are going to start from the scratch in every competition we participate with the intention to compete at our highest level,”he added.

Riveiro also spoke about their participation in the Nedbank Cup: “In the final, we did not play well and we did not control the game. I won’t lie we did not play good football in this competition (Nedbank) but we were competitive. Some of the games went into extra time but we showed that winning mentality. This competition has been tough and we played thriller after thriller, we played in extra time and at some point went we even penalty kicks.

We got strong in the last two months playing in many competitions and credit to my players, they are good to work and they fight and work in every training session that we have.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

