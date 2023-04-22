We play the match, not the occasion – Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has emphasised that his side will not be playing the occasion but the match when they clash with CR Belouizdad at the Stade Nelson Mandela on Saturday night.

The DStv Premiership champions cross swords with the Algerian League 1 log leaders in their CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg encounter.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference in Algeria on Friday night, Mokwena admitted that playing in a stadium that is named after a South African icon gives them confidence but will not be focused on that but the all-important encounter.

“There is a lot of history attached for us as South Africans to the name,” Mokwena said.

“We know what the name Nelson Mandela represents worldwide and just the basic association of coming from the same country.

“Of course, it gives us a good feeling and a lot of confidence but as a team we understand that we don’t play the occasion, but we play the match, and the match will be 11 versus 11.

“We are also a good side and a team that always gives its best and that’s what we are going to do tomorrow [on Saturday].”

The stadium was officially inaugurated by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune on January 12, in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Masandawana have evidently struggled against North African teams, particularly at this stage of the competition, having been eliminated in the quarterfinals for the past three seasons.

Mokwena will, however, be eager to change Sundowns’ fortunes in the continental competition and hope to go past Belouizdad and eventually go all the way to final and winning the prestigious tournament.

Kick-off time is at 9pm.

