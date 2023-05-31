We win and lose as a team, says Williams of Mvala’s own-goal

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has shared how the team supported Mothobi Mvala after his costly own-goal in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca over a week ago.

Mvala got some sting from a section of supporters who blamed him for Sundowns missing out on a chance to book a spot in the final of the continental competition and possibly lift the prestigious trophy.

Williams said after the match, the players and coaching staff rallied behind Mvala and assured him of their support.

“After the game, all the players and the coaches reached out and spoke to him because we could see that he was down,” said Williams.

“We tried to lift him up and told him that he had an amazing season, and that he is one of the reasons why we came this far in the Champions League. We are just proud of him and it’s a lesson for all of us, not just him.

“We will never blame him, we don’t blame anyone, because we were all inside the box at that present moment.

“I had sleepless nights throughout the week asking myself what I could have done better in that situation, so, we lose and win as a team, and we will do better as a team.”

The Bafana Bafana captain echoed the words of coach Rulani Mokwena, who said the most important thing he did after the match was to show Mvala love.

Williams and Mvala have both made it into coach Hugo Broos’ 34-men preliminary squad that will face Morocco in the national team’s last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

