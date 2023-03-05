Will Liverpool sabotage Man United’s league title hopes?

Manchester United are gearing up for a major test against longtime archrivals Liverpool, as the two giants prepare to square off in the English Premier League must-win encounter at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday evening.

In what will be Erik ten Hag’s first experience at Anfield since taking over as manager, United will go into the game as favourites for the first time in a while.

The Red Devils have unanimously put themselves in the conversation as league title contenders following their emphatic run of form in all competitions.

Ten Hag ended the club’s longest trophy drought when he led United to their first silverware after six years when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool have, however, surprisingly fell off the pecking order this season, with the Reds finding themselves in the race for a spot in the top four.

Jürgen Klopp and his charges have been struggling to consistently grind results since the beginning of the season, with questions about the future of the German tactician starting to emerge.

Many are still of the view that the shock departure of Senegal international playmaker Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich has left a huge void in Klopp’s once unbeatable side, which had one of the fiercest front-three in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane across Europe.

However, it goes without saying that Liverpool have been crippled by injuries in key areas throughout the season, which led them to acquiring the services of Dutch international Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window.

One of the biggest misses for Klopp this season is Colombian speedy winger Luis Díaz, who has been out on injury.

The last meeting between two of the most successful British clubs saw United edge past the Merseyside 2-1 at Old Trafford in August 2022.

Liverpool are currently six points away from the UEFA Champions League qualifying spot after a nervy 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Thursday night, while United are number three on the log with 49 points.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot; Martinez; Varane; Shaw, Casemiro; Fred; Fernades; Antony; Rashford; Weghorst

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Van Dijk; Konate; Robertson; Fabinho; Bajcetic; Henderson; Salah; Gakpo; Nunez

