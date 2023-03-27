Zambia, Ghana and Benin fans put Bafana Bafana supporters to shame

It was so enchanting to see Zambia, Ghana and Benin supporters filling the stadiums to the brim in their country’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers this past week. It did not matter that it was midweek, the fans showed amazing patriotism and came out in large numbers.

In Kumasi, the Black Stars of Ghana left it late before Antoine Semenyo drilled home the winner in referee’s optional time against Angola. The passionate supporters had started singing and cheering for their players long before the match started. To use the cliché, they were Ghana’s 12th player on the day and Semenyo’s last-gasp goal electrocuted the entire stadium that went into a state of frenzy and celebrated wildly. The late goal saw the Black Stars open a three-point gap at the top of their log, leaving the Angolans stunned.

In Benin, supporters created an even bigger razzmatazz at Friendship Stadium in Cotonou on Wednesday. They really pushed their players to get a late equaliser, which resulted in the match ending in a 1-1 draw. The colourful die-hard supporters chanted and pushed their

players so much so that they almost stole a victory but Rwanda held on to their point by the skin of their teeth.

It was the same situation when Zambia walloped Lesotho 3-1 at Levy Mwanamasa Stadium in Lusaka. It was jam-packed, even though the match was played on a Thursday. The Chipolopolo supporters came out in numbers to spur on their team.

It’s a pity the same cannot be said about South African supporters. It was rather heart-wrenching to watch Hugo Broos’ players huff and puff against Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday night. Sadly Bafana Bafana’s so-called fans are very active on social media platforms but are hardly bums on seats when they play.

South Africans football followers talk a good game but are hardly at the stadiums to propel their players.

The least said about the SA Under-23 Olympic Games qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto the previous day, the better. Even the AWB has more followers, if they even still exist.

As much as fans don’t score goals on the pitch, one cannot be blamed for opining that a packed stadium could have assisted in the scoreline being much better than the 1-1, as seen in the Ghana and Benin matches.

Now, the uninspiring draw leaves the boys’ Olympic Games dream on the edge of a cliff.

A lot of excuses have been brought forward on why the SA supporters are staying away from Bafana and other national teams.

It has been said that the locations of matches are beyond reach for many followers who have to travel from the townships to matches at night – that has been proven to be silly.

There are so many township grounds that have hosted Bafana without fanfare.

The standard of play and the quality of players and coaching has also been questioned.

It is not rewarding and fulfilling to travel long distances to watch players who cannot even get the basics of football right.

The national association is not to blame – SA teams need the backing of their supporters to rise to the top.

Take the game to Bloemfontein, or Durban, cities that have a proven track record of creating pomp. After all, what is a game of football without supporters?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author