Zwane refuses to entertain rumours about new signings

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to speculation that the Soweto giants have completed lucrative deals of Given Msimango and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Early this week, reports emerged that Amakhosi have acquired the signatures of TS Galaxy captain Msimango and Cape Town City player Mdantsane.

Addressing the media in Naturena on Thursday, where the club announced its three-year sponsorship extension with medical scheme Medshield, Zwane did not confirm nor deny speculation, only saying he is not at liberty to comment.

“As a club, there are players that were identified whom we want to bring on board,” Zwane said. “The team is still dealing with that [signings], just to make sure that we get all the players that were identified by the technical team.

“What is key is to get the rhythm and find the right balance, because this was my first season and it was never going to be easy for us. We had a lot of challenges and unforeseen circumstances, things which were beyond our control.”

The DStv Premiership will resume with a mouthwatering encounter when Amakhosi host in-form Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

