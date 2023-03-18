South African stars to be honoured at the SASA Awards

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture have announced the return of the exciting South African Sport Awards (SASA). The awards ceremony will be held at Sun City Superbowl in the North-West next Saturday.

Newly appointed Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa said the significance of the event is to recognise the excellence demonstrated by all the athletes in all sporting codes.

“The South African Sport Awards serve to recognise and honour individuals and teams within the sporting fraternity, who have excelled both on and off the field of Sport,” Kodwa said.

“The awards period under review is from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022. This prestigious recognition event will be delivered under the theme ‘Celebrating sporting excellence’. “Arts and Culture play an important role in enhancing social cohesion, nation building and contribution to the growth of the economy of the country. It therefore gives me great pleasure to announce that a similar recognition event with primary focus on the creatives is on the pipeline.”

The awards carry a total of 19 categories including the Sport Star of the year and the People’s Choice Athlete of the year award. Some of the biggest stars that got recognition are Proteas fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada, Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane and Banyana Banya captain Refiloe Jane, amongst others.

The SA Sport Awards 2022 Nominees are:

Sport administrator of the year:

Portia Dimu Sibongile

Fondini Cornelia Swanepoel

Sportswoman of the year:

Michaela Whitebooi

Lara Van Niekerk

Shabnim Ismael

Sportsman of the year:

Akani Simbine

Andy Birkett

Pieter Coetzee

Sportsman of the year with disability:

Jonathan Ntutu

Donald Ramphadi

Christian Sadie

Sportswoman of the year with disability:

Cornelle Leach

Kat Swanepoel

Minke Janse Van Rensburg

Coach of the year:

Neil Powell

Hilton Moreeng

Rocco Meiring

Sports star of the Year:

Andile Dlamini

Ashleigh Buhai

Mathew Sates

Team of the Year:

Banyana Banyana

Proteas Women ODI

SA Rugby 7s

Federation of the Year:

Cricket South Africa

South African National Boxing Organisation

South African Sport Association for The Physically Disabled

People’s choice award: (vote by dialling *120*32020# followed by an alphabet representing the athlete)

(vote by dialling *120*32020# followed by an alphabet representing the athlete) Refiloe Jane

Ayabonga Khakha

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Themba Zwane Kagiso Rabada.

