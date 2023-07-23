Spence vs Crawford could be new ‘Fight of the Century’

After several false starts, the most-anticipated contest in boxing since Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao is set to finally take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are set to finally cross paths in what promises to be an epic undisputed welterweight title fight at the 20 000-capacity venue in Vegas.

Boxing fanatics in South Africa will have to get up early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the action, with the fight set to start at around 5am SA time.

It’s a fight that fistic fans around the world will not want to miss as two of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars get ready to battle to determine the undisputed king of the welterweight division.

Spence Jr is seeking the final piece of gold to complete his collection and highlight his dominance in the division as he heads into the fight with the WBA, IBF and WBC straps in his possession.

Crawford is in possession of the WBO title and is determined to dethrone Spence Jr by taking all three of his belts and becoming the undisputed welterweight champion in the process.

Spence Jr vs Crawford is expected to be the biggest since the mega bout between Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015, which was billed as “The Fight of the Century”.

“The wait is over, it’s game time,” an extremely confident Crawford said in a video on his social media.

“Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford, July 29, Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support and watch me fry this fish.”

Crawford, better known as “Bud”, heads into the fight with an unblemished record of 39-0 with 30 of those victories by way of knock-outs.

He last fought in December last year, when he stopped David Avanesyan in six rounds. As for Spence Jr, he comes into the fight on the back of a lengthy lay-off, having last fought over a year ago when he dismantled Yordenis Ugas to capture his third strap, the WBA world title.

That, however, doesn’t mean “The Truth”, as Spence Jr is affectionately known, will be a pushover, having proved before that time off the ring does not affect his performances.

“Finally giving the fans what they want,” said Spence Jr, looking ahead to arguably the biggest fight of his career so far. “This one is a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one-sided a** whooping, one of the biggest fights of the century.”

