Sundowns’ league title not enough

Not even Quentin Tarantino could have written the script for the 2022/23 season. Like most of Tarantino’s prente, it had one of the most unpredictable conclusions. It may not rank as one of the best in the history of South African football but what an ending, leaving supporters gasping for air.

Mamelodi Sundowns may have won the league by a canter, but Wydad AC kicked them where it hurts the most. For the Brazilians and their legions of supporters, it was an anti-climax finish to a season that promised so much but delivered so little…in the bigger scheme of things.

Sundowns have set high standards for themselves and their trophy-spoilt Ka bo Yellow army. Their budget is a bottomless pit of riches – and so, a lot is always expected of them. Winning just the league title is not good enough for a team that continues to grab all the best players in Mzansi, in the African continent and also dabbling in the robust South American market for footballers.

It may have been his first season as head coach but Rulani Mokwena will be sat down and given a tongue lashing. It was not much of a deal when Sundowns gave away the MTN8 to the Buccaneers. After all, they still seemed to be on track for the treble with the league title, the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League in their sights. But Stellenbosch FC had other ideas and gave them a sucker punch that knocked them out of the national cup. And after going through the entire Champions League without a defeat, Moroccans Wydad chucked them out in one of the most heart-breaking exits in the history of the competition, via a spectacular own goal from Mothobi Mvala in the dying minutes.

Meanwhile, Pirates have regrouped and Jose Riveiro has gathered his troops, whom it seems, will be ready for war next season.

Gavin Hunt has rediscovered his mojo. He has won four league titles, more than the three coaches Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela combined. He knows how to get the best out of ordinary players and Matsatsantsa a Pitori may relaunch themselves as a force to be reckoned with once again in the SA diski circles.

