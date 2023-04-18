The honour is like getting a knighthood, says Banyana coach

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is over the moon after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Order of Ikhamanga will be bestowed on her.

Ellis is one of few local and foreign nationals who will be awarded national orders at a ceremony to be held on April 28.

The national orders are the highest awards a country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of other people.

The Order Of Ikhamanga recognises South Africans who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Ellis has been bestowed this special recognition for her excellent contribution to football, a male-dominated sport. Her sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour.

She said while one does the job to the best of their ability and not for awards, this particular recognition is one of the highlights of her career.

“I am super blessed but at the same time very emotional. Football is a team sport and this award is not about me but everyone who contributed to the success of Banyana Banyana, from the players, the technical staff, as well as the backroom staff,” said Ellis.

The Banyana coach added the recognition could not have been possible without the solid support from the SA Football Association, especially Danny Jordaan, the president of the association, and the team.

“I am so happy because this is huge, getting this national honour is like getting a knighthood,’’ she said.

Banyana won the Awcon (Africa Women’s Cup of Nations) in 2022 after beating hosts Morocco 2-1. The national side is currently preparing to take part in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

