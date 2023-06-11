Tributes pouring in for The Dog

Tributes are pouring in for former Bafana Bafana coach Clive “The Dog” Barker, who passed on yesterday after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). Barker is the only coach who led the SA senior national team to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1996.

He also qualified Bafana for their maiden Fifa World Cup in France in 1998 and he was famous for his aeroplane celebration across the pitch whenever his team scored a goal.

Barker, 78, was born in Durban, KZN and played professional football for Durban City and Durban United in the 1960s.

He started coaching as far back as the 1970s and was one of the first white South African coaches in local football and had stints with Manning Rangers, AmaZulu (Zulu Royals) and Santos.

In 1994, he joined Bafana and after leaving the national team, he coached the likes of Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Bush Bucks, to mention but a few.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi passed his heartfelt condolences: “We flew with you! You brought happiness to our land. We will forever cherish your role in the development of football in our country.”

Said Pitso Mosimane: “The only one in SA to win Afcon. He made players to perform beyond their talent. He was a friend, coach, mentor and a father. A difficult combination to get out of a coach. I am lucky he was my coach.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan wrote: “Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football. Clive Barker signaled the take off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa.”

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said: “RIP Clive. May his soul rest in peace. What a legend of SA football.”

The Barker family said in a statement: “We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD. He was not only a coach to several generations of footballers, but also to anyone who crossed his path.”

