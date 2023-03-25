Under pressure Broos can’t handle the heat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is under immense pressure after his charges collapsed like a pack of cards and allowed Liberia to come back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a late 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The result has put Bafana’s goal of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon in tatters – they now have a mountain to climb as they need nothing less than a victory in the second leg on Tuesday in Monrovia, Liberia.

Shortly after Liberia’s equalising goal, an angry Broos abandoned the bench and went straight to the changerooms. The 70-year-old Belgian did not attend post-match interviews. Instead, the coach sent assistant Helman Mkhalele to address the media.

Mkhalele was, however, asked to leave as the journalists demanded that Broos avail himself. Moments after some bickering and a back and forth with the Safa media officer, Broos was forced to attend the media briefing.

The visibly disappointed coach did not say much: “First of all, I have to apologise today because I will not give comment on this game,” Broos said.

“I will not answer your questions, there is too much disappointment, too much frustration and too much anger in my body. If I say now what I think, it will not be nice.

“I have always been ready in the past to answer your questions, even difficult questions, but I hope that you understand that today is very difficult for me.

“Again, sorry for that but I hope when you saw what happened on the pitch today you can understand my reaction.”

Broos is likely to face the music for boycotting the post-match press conference.

