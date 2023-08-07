Union threatens court action over Banyana coaches’ bonuses

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has threatened to take Safa bosses to court if the association does not pay Banyana Banyana technical staff members the R115 000 that was announced before the team’s departure.

The South Africans were in action in the early hours of this morning against the Netherlands in the Last 16 of the Fifa World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. The South Africans made history by qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup when they registered

four points in their three Group G matches.

For reaching the Last 16, Safa as a federation will get $1,87-million (R35-million) from Fifa. The girls will each get $60 000 (R1,1-million) from Fifa, which will be paid directly into their accounts.

Safa, through a Motsepe Foundation donation, will pay players an additional R230 000 each. But the biggest bone of contention is the disbursement for the technical staff – which is alleged to be a $50 (R900) allowance per day while in camp and R50 000 for reaching the round of 16 and R100 000 for the quarterfinals.

“We will go to court to seek relief for the Banyana technical staff members to be paid the R115 000 that was announced.

“There was a deal and now Safa is reneging and forcing the technical staff members to sign contracts – that must be rejected with the contempt it deserves. The role the staff played is immense and Banyana could not have achieved this feat if they were not involved because they are all one team,” said Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe.

“We hope sanity will prevail and that the team will get what has been promised to them.”

Safa said it was shocked and surprised when an announcement was made by the Safpu president at the press conference held on July 4 in Sandton.

“Support staff will be paid daily fees as per the assignment contracts they signed. However, in this instance the association has also offered daily allowances plus a share of any donations received over and above the daily fees. Bonuses are based on performance, not by simply being at the tournament,” said Safa.

“The staff members are separate from the players, with most of the staff in the camp having jobs elsewhere; one being a Safa employee with a monthly salary before the camp remuneration.

“The players are different as most do not have full-time jobs and do not get paid for playing football on a monthly basis.”

