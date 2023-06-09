Sports minister launches Netball World Cup countdown

National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under the guidance of Minister Zizi Kodwa on Friday launched the Netball World Cup post-50 days countdown celebration.

The launch was held at Kenworth Shopping Centre in Bloemfontein, Free State, as June 8 marked exactly 50 days towards the 2023 Netball World Cup scheduled for July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The government hosted the 50 days countdown celebration to further galvanise the entire society behind the Spar Proteas and to create awareness about the upcoming #2023Netball World Cup.

The 50th Day Countdown event further created an enabling space for members of the media to also engage the minister, deputy minister and various MECs on updates about planned respective provincial trophy tours inclusive of how others unfolded.

Meanwhile, the Mother City is all set to welcome the world with just 50 days remaining until the first centre pass of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023.

Final preparations are ramping up, along with excitement levels ahead of the best 16 nations in the world converging on the Mother City for 10 days of captivating netball action.

Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 board chairperson, Patience Shikwambana, expressed her excitement at the fact that only 50 days remain until the sport’s greatest showpiece.

“As the board chairperson, I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible journey we’ve been on in bringing the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to Cape Town. What a great honour it is to host this prestigious event, and with 50 days to go, it’s all systems go,” she said.

Shikwambana added that teams are working tirelessly to ensure this is an event which will leave an indelible mark on the sport of netball and on our nation.

“Our goal is to showcase not only the very best of netball talent from across the globe but also the best of what South Africa and the continent of Africa have to offer,” added Shikwambana.

Tournament director Priscilla Masisi is confident that with 50 days to go, everything is on track to host a memorable first Netball World Cup on African soil.

“We are heading into the final stretch of our preparations now and, while we are hard at work getting everything ready, the excitement is really palpable. It’s almost time to welcome the world and we can’t wait,” she said.

Masisi urged everyone who has not bought their tickets to do so before it is too late.

“For those who can’t make it to the matches, there will be numerous fan parks across the country where they can also enjoy the exceptional vibe of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023,” said Masisi.

“We will be releasing details of those fan parks in due course, so watch this space.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.