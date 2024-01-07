Former Bafana star and analyst suspended

Unsportmanship behaviour has resulted in former Bafana Bafana star Delron Buckley and a SABC sports analyst being suspended from university football activities for five years.

Buckley and goalkeeper coach Russel Thompson of University of KwaZulu-Natal football were captured on video assaulting a match official during university games in Cape Town last month.

