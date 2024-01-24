Gloves are off as Mchunu prepares to slug it out for the Silver Belt

Former boxing world title contender Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu will dust off his cobwebs when he engages in a crucial WBC cruiserweight title fight. The match is set to take place in March in Durban.

The talented Mchunu takes on Yanil Alberto Peralta from Argentina for the vacant silver belt of one of the top four sanctioning bodies in the world.

Dream come true for promoter

Promoter Nomvelo Magcaba, who won the 2023 Aspiring Promoter of the Year Award during the Boxing SA Awards, confirmed the fight.

“Ziyakhala! It’s on March 2 at the Olive Convention Centre. It’s been my dream to stage such a huge fight,” said Magcaba.

“Also massive for me is that I am staging a fight involving Thabiso, who is not only my cousin but also my role model. I ventured into the fistic sport as a boxer because of him. It’s a dream come true for me,” said an elated former professional boxer.

Stuck in a rut after a few defeats

Magcaba said it would be interesting to see how the KZN-born Mchunu shrugs off rustiness. He last tasted action in January last year.

He suffered a controversial split-decision loss to then-WBC Green Belt holder Ilunga “Junior” Makabu. The match was at Packard Music Hall in Ohio, US.

It was the second time Mchunu had lost against the DRC-born but Gauteng-based Makabu. He was knocked out in the 11th round during the WBC title eliminator at Durban’s International Convention Centre in 2015.

Closer to the Green Belt

With the Peralta fight being staged in his hometown again, the left-handed Mchunu will be aiming to redeem himself in front of what will be a packed audience.

A win for him will edge him closer to the main Green Belt. Currently, he occupies the third spot. His opponent sits in the fourth spot in the rankings.

Mchunu has previously won the WBA, Pan African (twice), SA and ABU (each twice), and North American Boxing Foundation (NABF) belts in a career spanning 15 years.

Former IBO welterweight champion Thulani “Thulz” Mbenge will collide with a yet-to-be named Argentine opponent in an international fight. This will be in the main supporting bout. There will be two KZN titles at stake on the night.

