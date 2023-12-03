Ledwaba says Safa should embrace future leaders

Veteran administrator Ria Ledwaba, who is still challenging Safa president Danny Jordaan, and who was this week appointed to the Eminent Persons Group by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, is crying foul and has criticised Safa for trying to block Lucas Radebe to run for the presidency in the future.

Safa this week released a bizarre statement reminding Radebe that he must be nominated by any of the constituent groups and must pass the integrity test. The statement received a backlash and was seen as myopic and that it closed the door on potential talent that could rescue the financially struggling federation.

Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng are still challenging the outcome of last year’s Safa electoral congress, which Jordaan won by a landslide. They have filed court papers seeking arbitration and they are waiting for a verdict after the judge listened to the heads of arguments, and reserved his judgment two weeks ago.

“[Safa] should be encouraging young people who have been in sports for a long time to stand up and be counted and take the organisation to another level,” Ledwaba opened up to Sunday World this week.