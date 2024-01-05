Manaka return to DStv Prem imminent, wanted by two Limpopo sides

Marumo Gallants captain Edgar Manaka is likely to make a sensational return to the DStv Premiership. Two Limpopo-based outfits are in a tug of war for his signature.

One of the two sides is said to be his former team, as they are in need of his services once more.

Suitors vying for his signature

He has also attracted suitors of a few clubs in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, where he is currently plying his trade with Gallants.

Manaka, 34, knows his way around the Premiership. He has represented the likes of Black Leopards, the now defunct Platinum Stars, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City.

City and Arrows are the only two former teams Manaka represented that are in the SA topflight.

Sekhukhune United are also said to have previously had an interest in the 34-year-old last season.

Successful season

Manaka was one of 11 players who were retained by Gallants following their relegation from the DStv Premiership last season.

He was also part of the Bahlabane ba Ntwa side that had a rollercoaster 2022/2023 season that went as far as the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The PSL mid-season transfer window is now in full swing after being officially opened on Monday. Manaka’s move could be forged in this current transfer window, should Gallants chairman Abram Sello agree to let his skipper go.

Transfer window

He is currently left with six months on his contract and is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any of the clubs that are in hunt for his signature.

Gallants are currently struggling to grind results and in the relegation zone. This despite making 15 new signings as well as an entire technical team overhaul at the beginning of the season. The overhaul included the introduction of the now forgone veteran football administrator Sinky Mnisi as the club chief executive.

