Maritzburg United interested in buying distressed Swallows FC

Maritzburg United are said to be watching financially-distressed Swallows FC situation with keen interest, Sunday World has reliably learnt.

The KwaZulu-Natal side was relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season. The team is keen to take over Swallows FC should they officially put up an Up For Sale sign.

Maritzburg chairman Farouk Kadodia did not confirm or deny when asked to confirm his interest in purchasing Swallows FC status.

“At this stage it’s difficult to say much because Swallows have not confirmed they are selling. If they do well it’s something the board will look into,” said Kadodia, whose Team of Choice have found the going tough in the second-tier division.

Maritzburg is struggling in the first division

They currently occupy 11th spot on the log standings with 20 points after 17 matches. Sunday World recently reported that former Bafana Bafana star Bryce Moon wanted to buy Maritzburg status.

But he couldn’t agree terms with the management. Other interested buyers are said to be from outside SA borders.

The Dube Birds financial crisis is well documented. In their latest saga they requested their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns to be postponed. This has put the spotlight on the PSL head honchos.

Swallows facing stiff penalties

Swallows FC are likely to be held liable for the costs incurred by SuperSport channel who were to broadcast the match.

Many have blamed the PSL for exarcebating Swallows FC financial quagmire since they blocked the Telkom sponsorship.

Swallows FC have also requested their Lamontville Golden Arrows tie to be postponed since they are sorting salary issues with players. With Swallows management struggling to keep the team afloat, it is believed they have resigned themselves to losing some of key players.

One of them is striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who was heavily linked with a move to AmaZulu. However, the Durban club boss Sandile Zungu has ruled out chances of them bagging the former Bloemfontein Celtic marksman.

Speaking to Kickoff.com Zungu would not divulge the reason for deciding against Mabasa, only revealing they are on the lookout for a foreign striker to sharpen their strikeforce.

This season Mabasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates and are prepared to sell him for over R3 million, has scored six goals in 13 matches. The team is likely to find suitors during the January transfer window.

