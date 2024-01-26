Netball SA looking for fresh talent after lively World Cup

Netball South Africa has invited 30 players to a training camp in Stellenbosch with the intention of awarding new contracts. This comes in the wake of several senior players in the Proteas setup retiring while others are affected by the expiry of their performance-based contracts.

In 2022, the federation signed about 24 players to performance-based contracts that were supposed to last until the conclusion of the Netball World Cup in August 2023.

“As Netball South Africa, we made the decision to extend invitations to 30 players in the hopes of choosing 15 of them to get contracts based on performance. We think this is the right time to begin the replacement process after a few players retired at the end of last year. During this training camp, we are closely collaborating with the shortlisted candidates, even if we do not yet have a head coach,” Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane stated.

The 15 contracted players were revealed on January 22, marking the beginning of the training camp, which would last until January 28 at the University of Stellenbosch.

Players invited to the training camp are:

Lefébre Rademan; Nicholé Taljaard; Owethu Ngubane; Rolene Streutker; Kamogelo Maseko; Sian Moore; Tinita van Dyk; Muhluri Hlatshwayo; Alice Kennon; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Nontsikelelo Mazibuko; Khanyisa Chawane; Refiloe Nketsa; Jeanté Strydom; Lungile Mthembu; Shannon Bartlett; Bianca de Wee; Amber Coraizin; Milla Coetzee; Tarle Mathe; Noluthando Maliehe; Danielle van Nieuwenhuysen; Nicola Smith; Jamie van Wyk; Boitumelo Mahloko; Ané Retief; Karla Pretorius; Nozipho Ntshangase; Martiné Jordaan; Elri Liebenberg.

