Proteas begin road to redemption against India

The Proteas’ long road to redemption after yet another unsuccessful World Cup is set to begin next Sunday when they face India in what will be a tough festive incoming tour.

Rob Walter’s white ball side will need to put its heartbreak on the shelf, same as India, as it welcomes one of the best teams in the world to Mzansi.

The Indians will arrive in Durban on Wednesday ahead of the first of three T20 Internationals against the Proteas, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

India’s tour to South Africa will culminate in the two Test matches in Centurion and Cape Town, which are expected to be the highlight with the Indians yet to win a Test series in Mzansi. The action will get underway with the first T20, which is scheduled to take place at Kings-

mead in Durban next Sunday before the action moves to Gqeberha and Johannesburg on 14 and 17 December.

The Proteas are not in the best of form in T20 internationals having been whitewashed 3-0 by Australia in their last series played in September before the ODI World Cup.

Aiden Markram will lead a side that is likely to still include youngsters as was the case against the Aussies as the Proteas look to blood in new players ahead of the next T20 World Cup. As for India, they will be without two of their star players in skipper Rohit Sharma and

Virat Kohli after the pair requested to be rested for the white ball series against the Proteas.

In Sharma’s absence, India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who captained the team in the recent five-match T20I series against Australia.

KL Rahul will take over the captaincy duties for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas as Sharma and Kohli remain rested before rejoining the team for the eagerly awaited Test series.

For the ODI and Test series, the Proteas will keep their faith in embattled captain Temba Bavuma whose performances have come under the spotlight. “I honestly don’t think we are way off from where we need to be [in order to challenge for the Test Championship],” he said.

