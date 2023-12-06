World Cup victory secures Cheslin Kolbe top sponsorship renewal

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe has extended his sponsorship deal with Investec for a further three years.

The Boks players are still basking in glory after they defended the Rugby World Cup trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final in October.

A number of the Boks squad members have been cashing in on lucrative deals since they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy.

Kolbe’s sponsorship extension with the leading wealth managers, which was facilitated by world-renowned and popular agency Roc Nation Sports International, will continue to see Investec providing expert banking, financial services and wealth management to the Kolbe family.

The two parties joined forces in 2022.

The vision for the partnership extension centres around celebrating Kolbe’s extraordinary journey, one defined by resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment – as evidenced by his latest heroics during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking on the sponsorship extension, Kolbe said: “We have always had full faith in the Investec wealth team, and after such a rewarding experience since the partnership was first brokered, we had no hesitation to extend our working relationship.

“I take great comfort in always knowing that our finances, assets and wealth management are expertly taken care of.

“We are so excited for what lies ahead over the next three years.”

Wonderful working relationship

Ryan Parkhurst, head of marketing at Investec Wealth & Investment International, said it was a special moment to announce the extension “of a wonderful working relationship”.

Said Parkhurst: “The Kolbe family has complex international financial needs, particularly as they embark on a new chapter with Cheslin playing in Japan.

“As has always been the case, Investec is committed to offering specialist expertise to ensure the Kolbe family can rest assured that they are in the best possible hands of the leading international bank and wealth manager who understands their goals, family requirements and career dynamics.”

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said it was fantastic to see the continuation of the sponsorship.

“From day one, Cheslin identified Investec as a brand that he has huge admiration for, and so it’s been a proud moment to have facilitated such a natural partnership,” said Yormark.

“Both Cheslin and Investec have made it to the top of their respective fields through perseverance, dedication and drive, and this ‘out of the ordinary’ journey will undoubtedly reach new heights over the next three years.”

