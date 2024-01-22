Ngidi loves leading the attack for Royals

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi appears determined to lead his side, the Paarl Royals, all the way to SA20 glory this year.

The big fast bowler has been in impeccable form in the early stages of the competition, bowling with some good rhythm and control.

Unlike at international level where he normally plays second fiddle to the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norjte, Ngidi is the leader of the attack for the Royals. And he has fully embraced the role, leading from the front with some impressive numbers even at such an early stage of the competition.

The slow Boland Park wicket has done little to deter Ngidi so far and he will hope to be in top form once more when his side faces MI Cape Town this afternoon.

“Usually in the (national) camp you have guys like KG (Rabada) and the coaches speaking,” said Ngidi with regards to his role as the leader of the Royals’ attack.

“But I am really enjoying being in the leading role. The responsibility I’ve been given, I am enjoying it.

And regarding his good form so far, Ngidi said: “I think it’s the freedom that coach (Shane Bond) has given us to express ourselves, but also within our game plans that we’ve spoken about.

“We know in certain situations, certain fields, you know what exactly to bowl. When the plans are that clear it is kind of hard to mess it up when you know exactly what you need to do.”

In another exciting encounter, defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will come up against the Pretoria Capitals on Monday in Gqeberha.

The Capitals have been the slowest starters in the competition so far and will be eager to send a strong statement against the team that won the inaugural edition of the competition in the Sunrisers.

