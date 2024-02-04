Royal AM ladies threaten revolt over unpaid wages

Financially struggling Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has failed to pay her women’s team players their December and January salaries.

It is alleged that Royal AM Ladies players have not been paid their their salaries since December last year, and the players are up in arms and threatening to quit the club. Sunday World has it on good authority that the club management, led by general manager Richard Makhoba, convened a meeting with the players on Friday.

The players were informed that the club did not pay them because their contracts had ended. Our informant has also revealed that Royal AM wants to sign more players before the start of the season in March, and that they have released 10 players without consulting with the technical team.

