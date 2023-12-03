Safa and PSL need a good kick in the pants

The story of the PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa) is that two organisations in need of a big shake up. The two are tasked with the biggest responsibilities in terms of South African football. Safa is the custodian of football in the country, meaning that it must oversee everything about football, including receiving and circulating instructions from Caf and the world’s football mother body Fifa. But sadly, Safa is just in tatters, and a shadow of its former self.

The PSL may be gobbling multi-million sponsorship deals left, right and centre, but its flagship, the professional league is a bit of an embarrassment in terms of performances on the field of play.

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the league so much so that other clubs are rolling over and offering no resistance to the Brazilians’ whippings.

The Brazilians have won the DStv Premiership for six years in a row and now with their picnic basket in tow, they’re strolling towards their seventh, without any potential of a surprise along the way.

When the Brazilians faced SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Wednesday, it was after 63 days since they last participated in the league. Out of the eight matches they had played, they had recorded a 100% wins, sitting on 24 points with a wholesome points difference lead at the top.

As Downs criss-crossed the African continent chasing the African Football League (AFL) and Caf Champions League glory, the chasing pack in the PSL kept on falling about like kindergarten kids.

The other teams played about six matches each but still could not catch up with Sundowns. The Brazilians were only removed from the top of the standings for a mere three days after Cape Town City, who have played 13 matches compared to Sundowns’ nine, defeated Golden Arrows 1-0 on Sunday.

The least said about Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who are at least expected to give Masandawana a run for their money, the better. It is still aluta continua for the Buccaneers to get into the Top 8 bracket. Pirates are languishing on number 9 after 11 matches, while Chiefs are seventh on the table.

This is just shambolic, and this sad state of affairs must surely disqualify the PSL as one of the best leagues in the world, as we were once lied to. The league really needs a vavavuum.

Back to Safa, the national association is getting worse by the day. It has been on tenterhooks since former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe hinted he wants to become Safa president, one day. The news was met with great enthusiasm by the disillusioned SA football followers but with great caution by the incumbent Danny Jordaan and some of his cronies in the national executive committee.

But the most laughable thing is that Radebe cannot be a threat to Jordaan and his followers. This is because the next presidential elections are only in 2026 and Radebe has only intimated his ambition to “one day” lead Safa. Jordaan has also mentioned it in the past that he is not going for his third term when this second term ends in 2026.

So, why the panic and a need to send out a bizarre statement reminding South Africans that any person (a veiled reference to Radebe) who hopes to be president must be nominated by any of the constituent groups and must pass the integrity test.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was spot on when he mentioned that there are leadership issues at Safa House when he was unpacking how and why the government did not give the federation the needed financial guarantees to bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content