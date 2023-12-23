Amakhosi continue winning streak as they beat Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs continued their winning streak in the DStv Premiership when they beat Richards Bay 1-0. The encounter took place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Two key changes

Cavin Johnson made two changes from the team that started against Polokwane City two weeks ago. Ranga Chivaviro and Sibongiseni Mthethwa were both dropped for the South American duo of Jasond Gonzalez and Edson Castillo.

Johnson went for his attacking 4-3-3 formation, while his opposite number Kaitano Tembo decided to go for the traditional 4-4-2 formation. The visitors were seemingly looking to allow Chiefs to play high up the pitch and hope to catch them on a counterattack.

Three futile shots

Indeed, that was the complexion of the game and how it all turned out as the Natal Rich Boys only managed to complete three shots for the entire 90 minutes. And they didn’t have much of the ball on the opposition’s half.

The game had a relatively slow start. Neither side was able to create enough clear-cut goal scoring opportunities to trouble goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Salim Magoola.

However, Bvuma was called to action in the 23rd minute when he pulled a good save after a well-struck shot from a long way out by Sanele Barns.

Unfortunately, Magoola, on the other side of the pitch, could not do the same as he was beaten at the stroke of half-time. This was when playmaker Nkosingiphile Ngcobo produced a wonder strike from outside the box and put Chiefs ahead going into the break.

Desperate for equaliser

The half saw both coaches make changes, with Johnson looking to extend their lead and get that cushion goal. Tembo, meanwhile, was desperate to get an equaliser and move further away from the drop zone.

Even so, they were not able to create any clear goal-scoring opportunity that would trouble Bvuma. They left empty-handed, while Amakhosi rejoiced and ended their year on a high.

