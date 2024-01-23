Bafana beaming with confidence ahead of titanic clash – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his side is high in confidence ahead of yet another crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against Tunisia on Wednesday night.

South Africa will cross swords against bottom-of-the-table Tunisia in their final Group E encounter at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. The match starts at 7pm (local time).

Bafana go into the match after a commanding display against Namibia on Sunday.

They thumped the Brave Warriors 4-0, courtesy of a Themba Zwane brace, a Percy Tau goal from the penalty spot, and Thapelo Maseko’s second-half goal.

Speaking at a press conference in Korhogo, northern Ivory Coast on Tuesday, Broos said that despite the Tunisians having a slight advantage of an extra training session, Bafana will be prepared to go out and grind positive results against the north Africans.

The plan is to go through round one

“Our first goal has always been to go through the group stages, and I think there is a chance and opportunity for that tomorrow,” Broos said.

“What is a little bit uncomfortable is the fact that our opponent got one day more of preparation than we did.

“But after the victory on Sunday, we should have a bit of a boost of energy, and I know what we can achieve tomorrow; the team will be ready.

“We know that Tunisia is a good team, and I don’t look at their first game because I think they underestimated Namibia, and I think that’s why they lost.

“But I saw a totally different Tunisia against Mali, and I expect the same against us. We will fight in every way to have a good result, and a good result is making sure that we don’t lose against Tunisia.”

With three points after two matches, Bafana are currently second in Group E and will need either a win or a draw to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the Afcon.

