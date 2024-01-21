Soccer

Bafana must win or kiss Afcon goodbye

By Sunday World
Bafana
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his first goal during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium. / Gallo Images

Despite the recent worrisome statement by star midfielder Teboho Mokoena that the game against Namibia is not a must-win, Bafana Bafana must go for a kill and leave no stone unturned in their hunt for three points and keep the hopes of staying longer in Ivory Coast.

South Africa will be crossing swords against a Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto-led Namibia tonight at 10pm (SA time) at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Bafana started their 2023 Africa Cup on Nations (Afcon) campaign on a sour note as they crumbled to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to west Africans Mali in their Group E opening match on Tuesday.

