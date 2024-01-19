Bhasera has fingers crossed that Khama Billiat joins SuperSport

SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera says he has his fingers crossed that club management secures the signature of clubless countryman Khama Billiat.

This after Billiat was spotted at the SuperSport training grounds on Thursday. The team has returned for their preparations of the second round of the DStv Premiership in February.

Without a club for six months

Billiat has been without a club for six months since parting with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season.

Amakhosi did not renew the contract of the Zimbabwe international. This after he was reported to have ghosted the club and did not respond to the offer that they had tabled for him.

Before reemerging at Matsatsantsa, Billiat was linked with a move to Cape Town City. He was to move with former Ajax Cape Town and Chiefs teammate – and now City assistant coach Lebogang Manyama. Manyama is said to have been pushing for the club to sign him.

Billiat would be a blessing for club

Bhasera said the idea of having Billiat at the club is one that excites him and his teammates. He was speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup draw in Sandton on Thursday,

“Him [Billiat] coming or not coming, it’s okay. He’s a quality player everyone knows about that,” Bhasera said.

“But right now, he’s just keeping fit, we don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.

“We will wait; I mean, any team would love to have Khama with his qualities. So, we can only have our fingers crossed and hope things go on our side.”

Having crashed out of the Nedbank Cup in the first round to amateur side and last season’s giant slayers Dondol Stars, Bhasera said being drawn against the Citizens will be different.

Different approach

“The approach [this season] is going to be different, last season we played Dondol. And I think somewhere somehow there was a bit of reluctance,” he said.

“But now, playing against Cape Town City will be different because we know exactly what we are going to face.

“They are doing very well, and we just must work very hard if we want to be in the next round.

“We also want to win silverware now because it’s been a while since we last won a trophy. And as Matsatsantsa, we have that trait of winning trophies.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content