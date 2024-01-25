BREAKING: Pitso Mosimane signs on the dotted line for new club

It’s official, Pitso Mosimane has landed a new job after signing with Saudi Arabia Pro League side Abha Football Club on a short-term four-month contract on Thursday afternoon.

“I can confirm to you that coach Pitso has officially signed with Saudi Arabia club Abha FC on Thursday,” MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale exclusively revealed the news to Sunday World.

“Coach Pitso will be returning to the gulf and has signed a four-month contract with the team until the end of the season.

“His mandate is clear and that is to ensure that Abha survives relegation and plays in the Pro League again next season.”

Abha is currently languishing in the relegation zone on number 17 in the Saudi Pro League – five points away from safety.

The deal puts to bed the ongoing speculations surrounding Mosimane’s future, as the most decorated and successful South African coach was linked many clubs, including the likes of Egyptian outfit Zamalek, Nigeria national team and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Two weeks ago, the South African-born coach was reported to have agreed terms with the Saudi Arabian side.

Abha is said to have offered the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor an 18-months deal, however, Mosimane’s management opted for a short-term deal.

This will mark a sensational return in Saudi Arabia for Mosimane following his successful first stint with Al Ahli Jeddah, where he woke the ‘sleeping giants’ by promoting them to the Pro League and lifted the Saudi First Division Yelo League title last season.

As a cherry on top, Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly known, topped it off by walking away with two Coach of the Month accolades.

His success story began with Sundowns, where steered them into winning their first ever Caf Champions League title, before joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly and winning two Caf Champions League titles in two seasons.

Mosimane jetted off to the gulf with his generals Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon, and goalkeeper coach Hamad Alyami earlier this week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content