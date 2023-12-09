Brilliant Pule Mmodi gives Chiefs important win

Pule Mmodi scored in the 51st minute to give Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory away to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was a morale boosting second win in a row for Amakhosi, after acing Moroka Swallows 1-0 on November 26. Both matches were away fixtures for Chiefs.

Beyond the goal, Mmodi provided the most enterprising football of this DStv Premiership encounter. It was therefore no surprise to see the attacking midfielder claim the man of the match accolades at the end of the pulsating fixture.

Also in the running for the player of the match gong was Mmodi’s teammate and goalkeeper, Bruce Bvuma. Provided some excellent saves in the first half to keep Amakhosi in the match.

Any early stage damage could have led to a different outcome for the visitors as Polokwane City gave a spirited performance. City’s forward Douglas Mapfumo had a brilliant game for the home side and his influence is set to be felt in the league.

The match report will be updated later.

