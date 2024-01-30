Broos confident Bafana can beat top-ranked Morocco again

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, is optimistic that his team can dump Morocco out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The two sides will lock horns in the round of 16 clash at the Stade de San Pédro on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 10pm local time.

He also praised Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena, the midfield duo.

The Afcon has been an incredible show full of upsets and surprises, with the so-called smaller teams eliminating the majority of the favourites.

In what has been an exciting competition, teams like record Afcon winners Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and reigning champions Senegal have all been eliminated.

Broos expressed confidence that Bafana can defeat Morocco once more and pull off the next tournament upset after his team defeated the Atlas Lions in their previous encounter during the Afcon qualifying.

We can beat Morocco again

“We’re aware of the difficult task that lies ahead; they’re number one in Africa with high-class players,” Broos said at a media conference.

“It will be difficult, but we’ve seen surprises in the last few days. We beat Morocco a year ago in Johannesburg, and we can do it again.

“We believe it is possible to beat Morocco, but we need to be at our best level to beat Morocco.”

Following their 2-0 loss to Mali in their first game over a week ago, Bafana have maintained consecutive clean sheets.

Bafana’s achievement was largely due to the midfield combination of Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole, and the Belgian tactician has since acknowledged that the two have complemented one another well.

Mokoena, Sithole combination

“Yaya [Sithole] is more of the guy with energy and power, while Teboho is more of the intelligent guy and a better football player. They make a very good team in the midfield,” said Broos.

“I am happy with both players, and we always knew that Teboho is a good player in his role.

“What I’ve seen from Sithole is that he has made big progress and has been helpful to Teboho in the midfield. They are very complimentary, and I am very happy.”

